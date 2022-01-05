Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post sales of $330.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.21 million and the highest is $333.20 million. Wix.com reported sales of $282.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS.

WIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $154.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $133.00 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $3,293,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 31.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 37.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 102,197 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 67.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

