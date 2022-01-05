Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.02. Axos Financial posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

AX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

AX stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.51. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $62.44.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

