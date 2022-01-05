Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.68 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report $247.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.32 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $244.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $862.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.70 million to $866.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $911.43 million, with estimates ranging from $899.82 million to $923.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 47.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 357,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,555. The company has a market capitalization of $908.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

