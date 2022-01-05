Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Hold

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

GOOG stock opened at $2,888.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,929.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,808.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,191 shares of company stock worth $440,111,074. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 32.7% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,329,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

