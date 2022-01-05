Zacks Investment Research Downgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $113.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Improving freight market conditions are aiding C.H. Robinson. Total revenues jumped 42.4% year over year in the first nine months of 2021 due to increased volumes and higher pricing, amid tight capacity. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In December 2021, C.H. Robinson hiked its dividend to 55 cents per share (annually: $2.20) from 51 cents. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past six months, owing to its shareholder-friendly measures and the improvement in its operations due to increased freight demand. However, escalating operating expenses (increased 15% year over year in the first nine months of 2021) have the potential to limit the company’s bottom line. Rising capital expenditures are an added headwind. C.H. Robinson’s weak liquidity position is also encouraging.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an inline rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.55.

Shares of CHRW opened at $110.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $110.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

