Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Hold

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,495. The company has a market cap of $144.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.74. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Research analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

