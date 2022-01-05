Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Hold

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Shares of CATY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,221. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $46.42.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Amundi bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,353,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 284.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 238,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 196,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

