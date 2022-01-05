Zacks Investment Research Lowers Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) to Hold

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Separately, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

CVLG opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $437.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $274.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

