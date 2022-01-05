Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Hold

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MRCC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $241.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

