Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

ALRN stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.58. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 56,133 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $76,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

