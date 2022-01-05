Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) to Hold

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Alexander’s stock opened at $270.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.63. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $246.15 and a 52-week high of $308.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,737,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alexander’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

