Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $348.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,261,000 after buying an additional 9,200,770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 1,215,045 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 735,096 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,756.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 537,954 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

