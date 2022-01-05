Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $143.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franco-Nevada’s earnings estimates for the fourth quarter and current year have undergone upward revisions lately. It is on track to achieve current year GEOs (Gold Equivalent Ounces) sales guidance of 590,000 GEOs and 615,000 GEOs. However, volatility in gold prices and resurgence of COVID-19 variants might lead to further mine suspensions and impact production of its operators. The company has a debt-free balance sheet and uses its free cash flow to expand the portfolio and payout dividends. Franco-Nevada's incessant focus on cost management will also aid margins. The company is well-poised to deliver strong earnings growth aided by focus on mine expansions, ongoing Cobre Panama ramp-up, strong production from Antamina mine and contribution from acquisitions. It has an average positive earnings surprise over the trailing four quarters.”

Several other research firms have also commented on FNV. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.93.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $136.42 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.50.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after buying an additional 1,300,763 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,763,000 after acquiring an additional 48,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

