ZENZO (ZNZ) Hits Market Cap of $367,557.57

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $367,557.57 and approximately $72.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00223525 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00039187 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.38 or 0.00490535 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00089121 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

