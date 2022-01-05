Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 5,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83.

About Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)

Zoned Properties, Inc is real estate development company, which engages in the operation, lease, and management of commercial properties. It offers development strategies and advisory services. The company was founded on August 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoned Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoned Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.