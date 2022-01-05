ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.14

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.14 and traded as low as $2.73. ZTE shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

About ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.