-$0.08 EPS Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 426.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEPT. Desjardins decreased their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ NEPT remained flat at $$0.39 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,367. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,906 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 834,504 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 361,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

