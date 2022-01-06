$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Luxfer reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Luxfer by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Luxfer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Luxfer by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $542.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.