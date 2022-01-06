$0.24 EPS Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Black Stone Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $418,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 370.37%.

Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

