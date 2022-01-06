-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50.

NCNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NCNA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.66. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NuCana by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 526,041 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NuCana by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 627,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 257,901 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NuCana by 98,968.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 445,359 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

