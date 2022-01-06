$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLSN. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,765. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 915.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,405,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 651,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 528,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.