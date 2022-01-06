-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.42). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

