$0.71 EPS Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. NCR reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.72. NCR has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $565,241,000 after purchasing an additional 329,711 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in NCR by 13.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,988,000 after purchasing an additional 764,122 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in NCR by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,677,000 after buying an additional 1,923,970 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,948,000 after buying an additional 160,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,946,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,191,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.