$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.21. Oracle reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $1,440,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 22.9% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 901,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $86.46 on Friday. Oracle has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.18.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

