$1.17 EPS Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Microchip Technology posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.38. 74,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,575. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

