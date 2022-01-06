$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Snap posted sales of $911.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $13,902,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,459,225 shares of company stock valued at $80,918,361.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at about $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Snap by 139.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,908,324. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.12 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

