$1.25 EPS Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings. WD-40 posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ WDFC traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $238.14. The stock had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,815. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,720,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 75,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WD-40 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WD-40 by 46.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

