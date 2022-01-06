$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $769.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $118.11 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $123.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average is $94.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

