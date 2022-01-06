$120.64 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to announce sales of $120.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.01 million and the highest is $125.27 million. IBEX posted sales of $117.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $477.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $477.57 million to $478.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $522.19 million, with estimates ranging from $518.59 million to $525.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.96 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBEX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ IBEX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.96. 323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IBEX has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $257.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IBEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in IBEX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IBEX by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

