$134.77 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) will report $134.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.30 million and the lowest is $134.00 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $249.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $578.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $562.40 million to $589.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $672.50 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

AZTA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $95.26. 35,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,888. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.70. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $124.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc engages in providing �life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

