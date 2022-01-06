1,488 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $164.37 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

