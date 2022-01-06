$163.60 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post $163.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.60 million and the highest is $169.68 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $114.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $570.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $563.65 million to $577.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $701.05 million, with estimates ranging from $636.66 million to $759.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSA. Truist Securities increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.81. 9,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.