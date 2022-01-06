29,464 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Bought by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 140,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 586,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. 1,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $11.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

