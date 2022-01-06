$370.21 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report $370.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.60 million and the highest is $389.82 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $116.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of PLAY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. 16,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

