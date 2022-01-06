3,700 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

