378,695 Shares in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Purchased by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 378,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,000. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises 4.6% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned 1.28% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,091,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 403.3% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 83,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 67,011 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the period.

FLTR stock remained flat at $$25.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 12,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,174. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $25.47.

