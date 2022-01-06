3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in 3M by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after purchasing an additional 574,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.21.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.