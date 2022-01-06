40,230 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,842 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in LendingClub by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LendingClub by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 966,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 42.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after buying an additional 709,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

LC opened at $22.95 on Thursday. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LC. Wedbush began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,710 shares of company stock worth $398,039 over the last 90 days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

