416 Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fox Factory by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 6,294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

FOXF opened at $157.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.12.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

