4,160 Shares in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Costamare by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,682,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,115,000 after buying an additional 113,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Costamare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Costamare by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 435,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 72,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costamare by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

CMRE stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $16.72.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

