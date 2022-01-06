4,384 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 29.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 31.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average of $85.28. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

