$483.99 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to announce sales of $483.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $473.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $495.80 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $416.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $2,396,312.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,654 shares of company stock worth $5,694,308 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 30.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 39.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

