$5.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.18 billion and the lowest is $4.98 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $4.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $18.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.64 billion to $18.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.09 billion to $22.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,804,000 after buying an additional 131,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after buying an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $373.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.58 and a 200 day moving average of $355.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

