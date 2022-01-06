65,592 Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,592 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.22% of Installed Building Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $99.36 and a one year high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock worth $24,997,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.