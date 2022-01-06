$673.50 Million in Sales Expected for Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) will announce sales of $673.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Offerpad’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $674.40 million and the lowest is $672.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Offerpad.
Several research firms recently weighed in on OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.35.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $8,720,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $6,664,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $3,096,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $434,000.
OPAD stock opened at 6.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 7.40. Offerpad has a fifty-two week low of 6.05 and a fifty-two week high of 20.97.
About Offerpad
OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.
