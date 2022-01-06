$673.50 Million in Sales Expected for Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) will announce sales of $673.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Offerpad’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $674.40 million and the lowest is $672.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Offerpad.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.35.

In other Offerpad news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $8,720,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $6,664,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $3,096,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $434,000.

OPAD stock opened at 6.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 7.40. Offerpad has a fifty-two week low of 6.05 and a fifty-two week high of 20.97.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

