$692.16 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report sales of $692.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $697.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $687.60 million. DexCom reported sales of $568.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Guggenheim cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $10.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $502.07. 16,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,597. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 98.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.85.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,561 shares of company stock worth $11,969,788. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 765.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 49,142.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354,319 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $141,443,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $140,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

