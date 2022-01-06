$7.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will post $7.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.97 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $7.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $28.29 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.89 billion to $28.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $260.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.73 and its 200-day moving average is $249.29. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $161.78 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.