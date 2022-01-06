$8.69 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to report sales of $8.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.19 million and the highest is $9.18 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $29.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.85 million to $29.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $39.20 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $42.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $20.33 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $229.79 million, a PE ratio of 119.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 635.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

