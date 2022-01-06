$92.48 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to announce sales of $92.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.93 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $109.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $365.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.79 million to $395.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $381.08 million, with estimates ranging from $349.21 million to $441.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $96.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 169.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 23,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 82.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 66,447 shares in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 3.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

