a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51. 4,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 418,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKA shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $95,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $214,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

