a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51. 4,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 418,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AKA shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $95,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $214,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.